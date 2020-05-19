Key metros scramble to reopen as nationwide lockdown curbs ease

In Delhi, public transport will be allowed to operate with limited capacity. Autos and cycle-rickshaws can ply with one passenger. “All vehicle drivers have to ensure that the vehicle is disinfected after each passenger. Carpooling will not be allowed for aggregators. Buses will start but with 20 people and there will be temperature checks," Kejriwal said. The movement of vehicles and passengers is allowed, but limited to two people in a car and one on a bike.