Earnings, inflation, trade: 5 numbers to watch this week

Earnings, inflation, trade: 5 numbers to watch this week4 min read . 11 Apr 2021
The government is set to release inflation data for March this week. Among other key numbers to track are trade data and March quarter results of three major IT firms
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The government is set to release inflation data for March this week. Among other key numbers to track are trade data and March quarter results of three major IT firms
At the start of every week, Mint’s Plain Facts section features five key data releases to watch out for. The monthly inflation figures for March are due to be released this week, and will provide an idea of price pressures in the economy. Quarterly financial results for top companies will also start trickling in fast, and are expected to give us a glimpse of how fast different firms and sectors are recovering. Here are the five big numbers to track.
1. Inflation rate: India measures inflation in two ways. The one based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), or retail inflation, measures how current prices of goods and services impact households directly. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation looks at pre-retail prices. Both data points for March will be released this week—CPI on Monday, and WPI on Wednesday.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.