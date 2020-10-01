Key tax changes to kick  in today

A 5% tax collected at source (TCS) will be applicable on funds sent abroad, subject to riders. This will cover any amount sent abroad to buy foreign tour packages as well as every other amount above ₹7 lakh sent abroad unless it is from an income that is already tax-deducted at source (TDS). Bankers would be liable to collect TCS and remit to the government; therefore, the incidence of TCS is on the remitter, said Sandeep Jhunjhunwala, partner at Nangia Andersen LLP, a tax advisory firm. The TCS is available as a credit at the time of filing the tax return. The idea of TCS is to identify cases where remittance patterns of individuals are not commensurate to the income reported in tax returns, said Jhunjhunwala. Banks may start collecting tax at source even on international credit card transactions done in foreign currency, said Vikram Doshi, partner tax, PwC India.