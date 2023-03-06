For me entrepreneurship is genderless. If I were a man or a LGBTQ2+ person, I would have still followed these guidelines. Entrepreneurship really tests your mettle, so enter this space only if you are absolutely convinced that running your business is what you really want to do. · Ensure you have capital and expense coverage of at least 1-2 years so that you can focus on building the business and not worry about cash burnout. · Research the competition and qualify your business/customer value proposition and build your digital brand assets around it. · Your first set of customers will always come from your immediate network so remember to actively ask for work or promote your business.

