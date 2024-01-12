‘Key to motive behind murder’: Goa police finds note in Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth's bag
Police recover a note written by Suchana Seth, the CEO accused of killing her son in a Goa hotel room, which could provide insight into the motive behind the crime.
Police on Thursday recovered a five-sentence note purportedly written by Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth who allegedly killed his four-year-old son in a Goa hotel room, said investigators, adding that it could be the key to unlock the motive behind the crime.
