Police on Thursday recovered a five-sentence note purportedly written by Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth who allegedly killed his four-year-old son in a Goa hotel room, said investigators, adding that it could be the key to unlock the motive behind the crime.

The note which was scribbled on issued paper using eyeliner, was found in one of her bags which she carried in the taxi, said a police officer familiar with the investigation as quoted by Hindustan Times.

On the condition of anonymity, the officer told HT, "The pieces of the tissue were found in her luggage bag and our forensic team has recovered it and painfully pieced it together. It indicates that the accused didn't want her son to go with the father and offers insights into her state of mind."

He added that the note is very cryptic and a crucial piece of evidence in this case. However, it was later shredded and the officer refused to reveal the exact words written in the note.

It is pertinent to note that Suchana Seth also gave her handwriting test to the police on Thursday. She is yet to confess the crime as The Mindful AI Lab founder stated that she woke up to find her son dead in the room.

'Suchana Seth was calm throughout her journey' The CEO of an AI start-up arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son, was quiet throughout her journey from Goa to Karnataka in a taxi, said the driver of the vehicle on Friday.

Speaking to media persons, Ray John, the taxi driver who helped the police nab Seth, said she was calm and did not utter a single word during the entire trip which lasted more than 10 hours.

John said the service apartment staff booked his taxi for Seth. “When I reached the service apartment, she (Seth) asked me to carry her bag from the reception to the taxi. It was heavy," the taxi driver said as quoted by PTI.

"I asked her whether we could remove some belongings from the bag to make it lighter. But she refused. We had to drag the bag to the boot of the car," he said.

“I exaggerated the time and told Madam (Seth) that it would take six hours to clear the road and suggested that we could turn back and head to the airport. But she insisted on continuing by road," said the driver, stressing that he felt something was off.

Later, the driver received a call from Goa Police, alerting him that there was something suspicious about his passenger.

"The Calangute police told me to search for a nearby police station and take her there. I tried searching on Google Maps and GPS but didn't find any. I even looked for cops at toll plazas but there were none," he said.

“We were one and a half hours away from Bengaluru. I drove to the Aiyamangala police station (in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka), while a Calangute police official remained online with me on the phone," he stated.

What happened in Suchana Seth case? Accused Suchana Seth, CEO of The Mindful AI Lab, allegedly killed her son at an apartment in North Goa's Candolim and stuffed the body in a bag before taking it to neighbouring Karnataka in a taxi, the police said. Seth was arrested on Monday night from Karnataka's Chitradurga and brought to Goa on Tuesday.

Seth is in police custody for six days, but officials have yet to find the motive behind the murder.

The child's father, Venkat Raman, who was in Jakarta (Indonesia), reached Hiriyur in Chitradurga on Tuesday night and took possession of his son's body.

Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful AI Lab', and according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at start-ups and industry research labs.

