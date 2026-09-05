KFC customer claims insect in fried chicken, flags it to IAS Tukaram Mundhe; restaurant apologises

A man on Saturday claimed he found an insect inside a deep-fried chicken order from a KFC outlet at Gaur City Mall in Greater Noida West, Uttar Pradesh. In a separate post, the user tagged Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner IAS Tukaram Mundhe, asking the senior official to look into the matter.

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Following the post on X, it prompted the restaurant to apologise and ask for his order details to investigate the complaint.

The social media user posted videos of the alleged insect in the chicken, tagging KFC India and describing the incident as “Horrible”. He said the order was placed at around 2:30 pm at the outlet and called the incident unacceptable.

In a subsequent post, he also shared the order details, stating that the order number was 6353.

“Horrible @KFC_India ...just got insect inside your deep fried chicken.. seriously not acceptable at all .. location - gaur City mall , Greater Noida West, uttar pradesh. Time : 2:30pm, 5 Sept 3026,” the post read.

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Responding to the complaint, KFC India apologised for the experience and asked the user to share the order ID so that its team could contact him and address the concern.

“Hi, our apologies for the disappointment caused. Please drop in your order ID so our team can contact you to address your concern,” it said on X.

The post, along with the videos, had garnered more than 82,000 views on X at the time of writing.

(LiveMint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the claim)

Mundhe issues standing order to curb food adulteration during festivals across India Meanwhile, Mundhe on Thursday said a comprehensive standing order has been issued to tackle food adulteration during religious and cultural festivals across India.

The order introduces a standardised, year-round enforcement mechanism covering different regions and festivals, eliminating the need for separate directions for individual celebrations.

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"There are many upcoming festivals in India. This may also increase the rate of adulteration during this period. This affects the customers. According to the Food Safety Standards Authority Act, we can place special restrictions on items which are high-risk food. There will be a standing order for all festivals for the year. There will be no need to pass a separate order hereafter," ANI quoted Munde as saying.

He said demand for several food products typically rises sharply during festival periods, increasing the possibility of adulterated or unsafe items entering the market.

"The demand for food items like sweets, paneer, ghee, dry fruits, mutton, and chicken increases many times. This results in adulterated or unsafe products being more likely. In this background, a complete calendar has been prepared for the year," he added.

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Mundhe mentioned enforcement measures would be classified according to the level of food-safety risk associated with different festivals.

Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Diwali, Eid, Christmas and New Year's Eve will fall under the first category. Makar Sankranti, Mahashivratri, Holi, Gudhipadwa, Ashadhi and Kartik Wari, the month of Shravan, Janmashtami, Kojagiri Poornima and Guru Nanak Jayanti will be placed in the second category.

He said the surveillance would be carried out in four phases.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X

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