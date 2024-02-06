KFC in Ayodhya | US fast-food giant is welcome near Ram Mandir, but it has to change its menu: Report
KFC has set up a unit in Ayodhya-Lucknow highway. Other food chains are also looking to set up shops in Ayodhya.
Ayodhya is ready to welcome KFC but with a distinctive twist to its usual menu. Aligning with the city's strict vegetarian-only policy, the fast-food giant has to go vegetarian, as reported by Moneycontrol. Kentucky Fried Chicken, recognised by its abbreviation KFC, has to adapt to local preferences if it wants entry to the holy city. The American food giant is known for its chicken.