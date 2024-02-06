Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  KFC in Ayodhya | US fast-food giant is welcome near Ram Mandir, but it has to change its menu: Report

KFC in Ayodhya | US fast-food giant is welcome near Ram Mandir, but it has to change its menu: Report

Livemint

KFC has set up a unit in Ayodhya-Lucknow highway. Other food chains are also looking to set up shops in Ayodhya.

KFC is known for its chicken, as evident by its name

Ayodhya is ready to welcome KFC but with a distinctive twist to its usual menu. Aligning with the city's strict vegetarian-only policy, the fast-food giant has to go vegetarian, as reported by Moneycontrol. Kentucky Fried Chicken, recognised by its abbreviation KFC, has to adapt to local preferences if it wants entry to the holy city. The American food giant is known for its chicken.

“KFC has set up its unit at Ayodhya-Lucknow highway because we do not allow non-vegetarian food items here. We are ready to provide even KFC a space if it decides to sell only vegetarian items," Moneycontrol quoted Vishal Singh, a government official in Ayodhya, as saying.

“We have offers from big food chain outlets to set up their shops in Ayodhya. We welcome them with open arms, but there is only one restriction, that they should not serve non-veg food items inside the panch Kosi," he added.

After the inauguration of the Ram Temple, the city has transformed into a major pilgrimage centre. Local businesses and international food chains are now forced to recognise and cater to the changing dietary preferences.

Awadh Kumar Verma manages a Pizza Hut outlet in the Mall of Awadh, around 8 km away from the Ram Temple. He regrets not having the outlet in the city itself. However, it serves an `all-veg’ menu even though outside the Panch Kosi Parikrama Marg.

“Pizza Hut opened this shop around three months back when consecration dates were announced. We are looking for a shop at Ram Path because the crowd is in that area. We are having a fairly good business, but getting a shop there would set the cash counter ticking," Moneycontrol quoted Verma as saying.

Businesses around Ram Mandir thrive

Dinesh Yadav’s Domino’s pizza outlet, on the other hand, is taking advantage of its proximity to the Ram Mandir. The shop is just a kilometre away from the temple, Moneycontrol added. On the first day itself, it “did a business of around 5,000," Yadav told the publication.

“The construction work is still on. We cannot cater to the customers in large numbers yet. We will do well," he added.

