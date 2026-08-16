KFC outlet in Mangaluru sealed after customer reports spoiled, foul-smelling chicken; samples sent for testing

Food safety officials conducted a surprise raid at a KFC outlet located at City Centre mall on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru following a customer complaint alleging that an online order from the restaurant contained spoiled, foul-smelling chicken, news agency ANI reported.

During the inspection, officials examined the outlet's kitchen, storeroom and cold storage units. The establishment's go-down was also sealed during the operation.

Food samples were collected from the outlet and sent to a laboratory for comprehensive testing. According to officials from the Food Safety Department, further legal and administrative action will be determined after the official laboratory findings are received.

The inspection follows the customer's complaint regarding the alleged condition of the chicken supplied in the online order. The laboratory analysis is expected to establish the findings on the food samples collected during the inspection.

Food Safety Checks Continue Across Karnataka The action at the Mangaluru outlet comes amid a series of food safety inspections being conducted across Karnataka.

In Mysuru city and district, food safety officials seized 9 kg of expired chicken from Rio Meridian Hotel, 68 kg of meat from Grand Mercure Hotel and 4 kg of mushrooms from Q Star Hotel. Authorities said further investigation into the matter is underway.

Separately, the Health Department conducted inspection drives at resorts in Mysuru and Nanjangud taluks. A total of three resorts were inspected and three notices were issued during the operation.

Officials also collected five food samples, including two legal samples and three survey samples. During the inspections, 16 kg of expired and perishable food items were seized and discarded.

The inspections come as food safety authorities continue checks at food establishments across the state. The action has involved examining kitchens and storage facilities, collecting samples and removing expired or perishable food items from circulation.

Expired ingredients, stale food found during hospital inspection A food safety inspection at a private hospital in Bengaluru uncovered a range of expired ingredients and food products stored in the kitchen, according to the Health Department.

During the inspection, officials found containers containing expired rava, icing sugar, maida and bakery products. Several ready-to-eat items were also found to have crossed their expiry dates, including four packets of mixture and nine packets of pani puri.

The inspection team also found stale bread and two plastic chopper boards at the premises. Among the other items recovered were five packets of methi leaves, six packets of fried gram weighing 30 kg, one packet of green peas weighing 30 kg, and five packets of moong dal weighing 30 kg each.

The findings were recorded during the Health Department's inspection drive, which involved checks on food storage and handling practices inside the hospital kitchen. Officials examined the ingredients and food products stored on the premises, including their condition and expiry status.

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Luxury hotels also scanned The food safety checks have also extended to luxury hotels and resorts in Bengaluru.

Last week, inspections at several luxury hotels and resorts in the city, including Four Seasons and Shangri-La, uncovered a number of food safety violations.

Officials said expired milk and rotten meat were found during the inspections. Following the findings, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department initiated legal proceedings.

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The inspections across Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru have involved different types of food establishments, including hotels, resorts, hospitals and restaurant outlets.

In the Mangaluru case, however, the final action against the KFC outlet will depend on the laboratory findings from the samples collected during the inspection. Food Safety Department officials have said that further legal and administrative action will be determined after the official test results are available.

Meanwhile, investigations into the food items seized during inspections in Mysuru and the checks conducted at resorts in Mysuru and Nanjangud are also underway.