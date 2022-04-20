KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 7: Blockbuster nears ₹500cr. Details here1 min read . 01:44 PM IST
- KGF: Chapter 2 follows the story of Rocky, an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018.
Period action drama “KGF: Chapter 2", featuring southern star Yash, has collected ₹ 468 Cr in the first 6 days, as per Sacnilk entertainment. And on the 7th day, it is likely to earn ₹33 crore. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the multilingual film released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on Thursday.
The movie was presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.
On the first day itself, the film has grossed ₹134.36 crore of which ₹63.66 has been earned in the Hindi
“KGF: Chapter 2" follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The first film came out in 2018.
In addition to Yash, the sequel features Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon and marks Sanjay Dutt's debut in Kannada films.
“KGF: Chapter 2" also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.
