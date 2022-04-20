Period action drama “KGF: Chapter 2", featuring southern star Yash, has collected ₹ 468 Cr in the first 6 days, as per Sacnilk entertainment. And on the 7th day, it is likely to earn ₹33 crore. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the multilingual film released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on Thursday.

