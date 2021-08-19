OPEN APP
To commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has set up exhibition cum sales stalls at 75 major railway stations in the country.

The major stations include New Delhi, CSTM Mumbai, Nagpur, Jaipur, Ahmadabad, Surat, Ambala Cantt, Gwalior, Bhopal, Patna, Agra, Lucknow, Howrah, Bangalore, Ernakulam and others. These stalls will offer various Khadi and village industries products like fabric, readymade garments, Khadi cosmetics, eatables, honey, pottery, etc. 

 

Through this exhibition cum sale, a large number of rail passengers crisscrossing the country will be able to buy local Khadi products that are indigenous to a particular region or state. It will, therefore, provide Khadi artisans with a large marketing platform to sell and promote their handcrafted products.

 

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the initiative saying this collective effort of the Railways and the KVIC would empower the Khadi artisans. “Khadi stalls at these 75 railway stations will attract a large number of buyers and thus help popularize a wide range of Khadi products. This will not only promote “Swadeshi" but also bolster the government’s “Vocal for Local" initiative," Saxena said.

 

