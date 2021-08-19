Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Khadi exhibition cum sale stalls at 75 railway stations. In pics

Khadi exhibition cum sale stalls at 75 railway stations. In pics

KVIC has set up exhibition cum sales stalls at 75 major railway stations in the country.
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Livemint

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) sets up Khadi Exhibition cum Sale stalls at 75 railway stations to celebrate 75 years of independence

To commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has set up exhibition cum sales stalls at 75 major railway stations in the country.

View Full Image
Photo: @RailMinIndia
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Photo: @RailMinIndia
Click on the image to enlarge

The major stations include New Delhi, CSTM Mumbai, Nagpur, Jaipur, Ahmadabad, Surat, Ambala Cantt, Gwalior, Bhopal, Patna, Agra, Lucknow, Howrah, Bangalore, Ernakulam and others. These stalls will offer various Khadi and village industries products like fabric, readymade garments, Khadi cosmetics, eatables, honey, pottery, etc. 

View Full Image
Photo: PIB
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Photo: PIB
Click on the image to enlarge

Through this exhibition cum sale, a large number of rail passengers crisscrossing the country will be able to buy local Khadi products that are indigenous to a particular region or state. It will, therefore, provide Khadi artisans with a large marketing platform to sell and promote their handcrafted products.

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the initiative saying this collective effort of the Railways and the KVIC would empower the Khadi artisans. “Khadi stalls at these 75 railway stations will attract a large number of buyers and thus help popularize a wide range of Khadi products. This will not only promote “Swadeshi" but also bolster the government’s “Vocal for Local" initiative," Saxena said.

View Full Image
Photo: @RailMinIndia
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Photo: @RailMinIndia
Click on the image to enlarge

