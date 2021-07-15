Union minister Narayan Rane on Thursday launched Khadi’s two new exclusive product range – Khadi cotton babywear and unique Khadi handmade paper slippers – at Khadi India’s flagship showroom in Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma and KVIC (Khadi and Village Industries Commission) Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena were also present during the launch.

The new products include Khadi’s first ever cotton clothing for babies. To begin with, the KVIC has launched sleeveless vests (jhablas) and frocks along with bloomers and nappies for new-borns and up to two years old babies.

KVIC has used 100 per cent hand-spun and handwoven cotton fabric that is soft on the tender and sensitive skin of the children and prevents them from any rashes or skin irritation, the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) said.

The commission has also launched Khadi's handmade paper “use and throw" slippers which has been developed for the first time in India. The handmade paper slippers are "100 per cent eco-friendly and cost-effective".

The paper used in making these slippers is completely wood-free and made of natural fibres like Cotton and Silk rags and agro waste. These slippers are weightless and best suited for travel and indoor usage like in home, hotel rooms, hospitals, places of worship, laboratories, etc. It is also effective from the hygiene point of view.

While Khadi cotton babywear are priced uniformly at ₹599 per piece, the handmade paper slippers cost ₹50 per pair. The two new products can be purchased at Khadi showroom in Connaught Place as well through KVIC’s online portal www.khadiindia.gov.in.

While launching the new Khadi products, Narayan Rane emphasized on aggressive marketing of eco-friendly and sustainable products. He said by capturing bigger market share in this sector, KVIC can create more employment opportunities and increase its consumer base by a big margin.

KVIC Chairman Shri Saxena said the handmade paper 'use and throw' slippers have been developed by KVIC with the objective of supporting handmade paper industry and creating sustainable employment for artisans. He said it is also for the first time that KVIC has ventured into production of babywear.

