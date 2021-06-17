Khadi sales decline 16% to 3,527 cr; records highest-ever turnover in FY21

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Khadi sector reported a decline in its sales by 16% year-on-year to ₹3,527.71 crore in 2020-21 as the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the spinning and weaving activities across the country, as per the data by the MSME ministry on Thursday.

"The overall production in the Khadi sector in 2020-21 was recorded at ₹1,904.49 crore as compared to ₹2,292.44 crore in 2019-20, while the overall Khadi sales stood at ₹3,527.71 crore as compared to ₹4,211.26 crore in the previous year," it added.

However, as per the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, the Khadi industries recorded is highest-ever turnover in the last fiscal year at 7.71%.

As per the ministry statement, "In the year 2020-21, KVIC registered a gross annual turnover of ₹95,741.74 crore, as compared to ₹88,887 crore turnover in 2019-20".

"Compared to the year 2015-16, the overall production in Khadi and Village Industry sectors in 2020-21 has registered a whopping growth of 101% while the gross sales during this period increased by 128.66%," the ministry added.

