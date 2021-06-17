Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khadi sales decline 16% to 3,527 cr; records highest-ever turnover in FY21

Khadi sales decline 16% to 3,527 cr; records highest-ever turnover in FY21

Khadi industries reported a decline as the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the spinning and weaving activities across the country
1 min read . 04:13 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

  • Khadi sector witnessed a decline in its overall production to 1,904.49 crore in 2020-21, as compared to 2,292.44 crore in 2019-20
  • Khadi industries recorded is highest-ever turnover in the last fiscal year at 7.71%

The Khadi sector reported a decline in its sales by 16% year-on-year to 3,527.71 crore in 2020-21 as the Covid-19 pandemic impacted the spinning and weaving activities across the country, as per the data by the MSME ministry on Thursday.

Moreover, the Khadi sector also witnessed a decline in its overall production to 1,904.49 crore in 2020-21, as compared to 2,292.44 crore in 2019-20, it added.

"The overall production in the Khadi sector in 2020-21 was recorded at 1,904.49 crore as compared to 2,292.44 crore in 2019-20, while the overall Khadi sales stood at 3,527.71 crore as compared to 4,211.26 crore in the previous year," it added.

However, as per the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, the Khadi industries recorded is highest-ever turnover in the last fiscal year at 7.71%.

As per the ministry statement, "In the year 2020-21, KVIC registered a gross annual turnover of 95,741.74 crore, as compared to 88,887 crore turnover in 2019-20".

"Compared to the year 2015-16, the overall production in Khadi and Village Industry sectors in 2020-21 has registered a whopping growth of 101% while the gross sales during this period increased by 128.66%," the ministry added.

