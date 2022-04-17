Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that Khajuraho station in Madhya Pradesh will be developed as a world class station. Additionally, the Railway Minister said Vande Bharat train will halt at this tourist place popular with national and international tourists, as per news agency PTI report.

Famed for its magnificent temples, Khajuraho attracts tourists not just from other parts of the country but from around the world. The temples in the ancient city are famous for their intricate sculptures and architectural symbolism.

“Khajuraho station would be turned into a world class station like Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal and Gandhinagar station in Gujarat," the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw also said that railways will fund farmers for setting up solar power units. “By this way they can also produce electricity. A pilot will be planned for this purpose," he added. About changing the name of Dugariya to Bageshwar Dham in the Chhatarpur district, he said if the state government sends a proposal it would be renamed.

Meanwhile, this development comes after SpiceJet in February announced the addition of Khajuraho to its network as its 15th UDAN destination. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia inaugurated SpiceJet's direct flight from Delhi to Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh.

The airline was set up to operate flights between Delhi and Khajuraho twice a week on Fridays and Sundays. The UDAN fare on the Delhi-Khajuraho-Delhi sector will start at ₹3,209 plus taxes.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, "we are delighted to add Khajuraho to our network as we launch 24 new flights beginning February 18. Khajuraho, a UNESCO world heritage site that will be our 15th UDAN destination, attracts tourists from all over the world for its rich history of art and culture."

Notably, SpiceJet is be the only airline connecting Khajuraho with Delhi with a non-stop flight and we are proud to provide the much-needed fillip to boost travel and tourism of this historic city and State.

The addition of Khajuraho to SpiceJet's network will play a major role in enhancing economic activity while providing a boost to tourism in the region.