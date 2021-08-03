Mumbai Police has come up with an interesting way to reinforce the importance of wearing a helmet. They did so by using a video of Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali. In the video, the 48-year old wrestler is seen struggling with a small-sized helmet to fit his head.

So, it's not only about wearing a helmet but what is important is the correct size.

"The ‘Great Khali’ knows that without a proper helmet, yeh ride ‘khali’ itne hi duur ja sakti hai!," Mumbai Police tweeted.

The ‘Great Khali’ knows that without a proper helmet, yeh ride ‘khali’ itne hi duur ja sakti hai! #TheGreatSafetyTip#KhaliSafetyNoRisks#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/Ywd9q90YRf — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 3, 2021





The tweet managed to attract attention online, with many hoping that such messages would work on people who fail to follow basic traffic rules.

This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police promoted road safety. In 2018, it had tried to convey the same message with Hulk wearing a helmet

The image of the text read, “No matter how strong you are, never forget to wear a helmet."

Everything may not work out with all the grave mistakes you make! One mistake and... #WearAHelmet pic.twitter.com/rVP7cnnI89 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 6, 2018

Wearing a helmet is not only a responsibility, but it is mandatory across all states in India. It applies not only to the driver but also to the pillion riders.The helmet should also have an ISI mark and follow the Bureau of Standards.

