Khali trying to wear a helmet features in new Mumbai Police safety campaign video
Wearing a helmet is mandatory across all states in India
Mumbai Police has come up with an interesting way to reinforce the importance of wearing a helmet. They did so by using a video of Dalip Singh Rana aka The Great Khali. In the video, the 48-year old wrestler is seen struggling with a small-sized helmet to fit his head.
So, it's not only about wearing a helmet but what is important is the correct size.
"The ‘Great Khali’ knows that without a proper helmet, yeh ride ‘khali’ itne hi duur ja sakti hai!," Mumbai Police tweeted.
The tweet managed to attract attention online, with many hoping that such messages would work on people who fail to follow basic traffic rules.
This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police promoted road safety. In 2018, it had tried to convey the same message with Hulk wearing a helmet
The image of the text read, “No matter how strong you are, never forget to wear a helmet."
Wearing a helmet is not only a responsibility, but it is mandatory across all states in India. It applies not only to the driver but also to the pillion riders.The helmet should also have an ISI mark and follow the Bureau of Standards.
