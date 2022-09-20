Khalistan Referendum in Canada: All you need to know

Prior to that in August, Khalistan slogans were found painted on the walls of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, Ani had reported citing Pakistan's Geo News. A viral video circulating on social media showed the walls of the Indian Consulate with the "Khalistan Zindabad" slogan, the report added. This incident came as the outlawed Khalistani group issued a provocative statement in the wake of India's 75th anniversary of independence. Ahead of the Independence Day celebration in India, the Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu recently announced a cash reward for the hoisting of the Khalistani flag at key places.

