The Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police successfully carried out a joint mission that led to an encounter with three members of the Pakistan-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module. The operation took place in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit district, where the suspects opened fire on the police during the confrontation.

The three Khalistani terrorists, identified as Gurvinder Singh, Virendra Singh alias Ravi, and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh, were allegedly involved in a grenade attack on a police station in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police for Punjab, confirmed the news in a post on X, stating, "In a major breakthrough against a #Pak-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module, a joint operation of UP Police and Punjab Police has led to an encounter with three module members who fired at the police party." He further elaborated that the terror module has been implicated in various grenade attacks on police establishments.

The encounter occurred within the jurisdiction of Puranpur Police Station in Pilibhit, where joint teams from the Uttar Pradesh Police and Punjab Police engaged three suspects linked to a grenade attack on a police post in Gurdaspur.

The Khalistani terrorists were involved in the violent incident, which raised significant security concerns in the region. Following the encounter, the injured suspects were swiftly transported to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Puranpur for urgent medical treatment.

Further, as per the Punjab DGP, during the operation, the police recovered two AK rifles and two Glock pistols, believed to have been used in the attacks.

Punjab Police Bust Major Gangster Module in Pathankot On Sunday, the Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence team successfully dismantled a major gangster module in Pathankot, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

The suspects, identified as Sunil Kumar alias Ashu, a resident of Rauwal in Batala, and Dilpreet Singh alias Dil, from Raimal in Batala, were apprehended after police recovered two sophisticated 9 mm Glock pistols, four magazines, and 14 cartridges from their possession.