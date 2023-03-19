Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh continues to evade arrest despite Punjab Police crackdown - 10 points2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh remained elusive as the Punjab Police continued its crackdown on Sunday. Officials said that seven associates of the pro-Khalistani leader have been arrested.
The Punjab Police is undertaking a massive crackdown to nap 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, with several of his aides being arrested on Saturday. While the pro-Khalistan leader remains on the run, officials said that they have seized his abandoned getaway vehicle.
