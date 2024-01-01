In yet another threat message, Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun reportedly warned of an attack on the Bombay Stock Exchange from March 12, 2023. He allegedly called for the “economic destruction" of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...the SJF call to target NSE/BSE from March 12 is aimed at destroying" India’s economic system, Pannun was quoted by News 18 as saying.

According to the report, Pannun, a designated ‘terrorist’ in India, called for dumping Indian stock and purchasing American stock before March 12. "He also identified banks and corporates that trade internationally among the targets, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, March 12 marks the 31st anniversary of the Mumbai serial blasts in which the BSE buildings was one of the targets.

Meanwhile, the report also quoted Indian intelligence source as saying that Pannun wants to make money through this new campaign after his referendum failed.

"He is a foreign agent working for foreign agencies who are protecting him in the name of freedom of speech. He threatened the PM and now wants to target India’s economic stability. Punnun is a global terrorist who should face trail now," the Indian intelligence source told News18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The latest threat came after the Khalistani leader reportedly instigating Muslims to stop the PM’s Ayodhya roadshow on December 30 and offered a reward of $100,000 for it.

Pannun was recently at the centre of the controversy after US officials shared details of the alleged plot to kill the Khalistani leader on the American soil. In November 2023, the US federal prosecutors charged Indian national Nikhil Gupta of working with an Indian government employee in a foiled plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun on American soil. The probe is on in connection with the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

