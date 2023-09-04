Khalistani separatist calls on Kashmiri Muslims to disrupt G20 Summit in Delhi1 min read 04 Sep 2023, 01:33 PM IST
Khalistani separatist calls for disturbances during G20 Summit in Delhi, raising concerns of security threats.
Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued an audio message, asking Kashmiri Muslims living in the Valley to travel to Delhi and create disturbances during the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.