Khalistani separatist calls on Kashmiri Muslims to disrupt G20 Summit in Delhi

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has issued an audio message, asking Kashmiri Muslims living in the Valley to travel to Delhi and create disturbances during the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10 in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per media reports, Pannun has also called on individuals to march to Pragati Maidan, the venue of the summit, following Friday prayers. Additionally, he has issued a threat to raise the Khalistani flag at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi.

Just days ago, several metro stations throughout Delhi were vandalized with pro-Khalistan graffiti. Two individuals associated with the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) were arrested by the police in connection with the display of anti-India slogans. Authorities have indicated that these slogans were inscribed on the walls under the instructions of Gurupatwant Singh Pannu. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The graffiti, featuring phrases like 'Delhi Banega Khalistan' and 'Khalistan Referendum Zindabad,' was discovered spray-painted in black at various metro stations, including Punjabi Bagh, Shivaji Park, Madipur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, and Nangloi, all located in western Delhi.

Authorities have raised suspicions that Pannun's audio message has revealed his affiliations with the ISI and their agenda referred to as K2 (Kashmir-Khalistan). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leaders from the G20, excluding Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, are on their way to Delhi for the two-day summit. This holds immense importance for India as it signifies the country's inaugural hosting of the G20 Summit.

Thorough security measures have been put into effect, involving the deployment of roughly 130,000 security personnel to ensure the prevention of infiltration, acts of terrorism, or sabotage, as verified by the Delhi Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, officials intend to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) modules to ensure an absolutely secure atmosphere at the event venues.

