’Don’t take Air India flights from November 1 to 19’: Khalistani separatist Pannun issues threat to fliers

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has threatened Air India passengers, advising against flights from November 1-19, coinciding with the anti-Sikh riots anniversary.

Livemint
Updated21 Oct 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office
Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is pictured in his office(AP)

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has issued a threat to Air India passengers during the period of the anti-Sikh riots anniversary, saying, “Don't take Air India flights from November 1-19”, as per an India Today report.

The report noted that Pannun, a dual citizen of Canada and the United States, issued a similar threat during the same period last year as well.

The renewed threat gains importance as airlines have reported increased bomb threats to flights over the past few weeks, with as many as 100 flights receiving hoax threats this week alone. “IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa Air and Air India are among the airlines that received bomb threats, including international flights," sources told PTI. Six flights each of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India received the threats on October 20, they added.

Also Read | Video: Trump makes fries at McDonald’s, says ‘worked 15 more than Harris’

This also comes amid a strained relationship between India and Canada over the alleged “assassination” of another Khalistani leader and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has designated both Pannun and Nijjar as “terrorists”.

Notably, in November 2023, officials in the United States reportedly averted a plot to murder Pannun, and the White House said that it had taken the matter up with Indian authorities at the highest levels “with utmost seriousness”.

Also Read | Vistara bomb threat: Afghanistan denies permission to use airspace

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Pannun is a Canadian and American citizen who works as the general counsel of Sikhs for Justice. The pro-Khalistan lawyer has been a key organizer of nonbinding referendums that seek a separate Sikh state — held in countries with large Indian diasporas such as Canada, the UK and Australia.

“India wants to kill me for running the referendum campaign. India’s transnational terrorism has become a direct challenge to the sovereignty of the United States,” he had claimed last year.

Also Read | Bitcoin at three-month high, nears $70,000, ETF sees $2.4 billion inflow

Pannun was born in Khankot village on the outskirts of Amritsar — the son of a former Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board employee named Mahinder Singh. He is believed to have graduated from Punjab University in the 1990s and founded the SFJ in 2007. The New York-based organisation advocates for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan to be carved out of India.

The Indian government banned the SFJ in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for its anti-India activities. A year later Pannun was declared an “individual terrorist” under the UAPA for promoting secessionism and allegedly encouraging Punjabi Sikh youth to take up arms.

Pannun had claimed during an earlier interview that Nijjar had been his “close associate” for over 20 years and was like a “younger brother” to him. He blamed India for the latter's death.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’Don’t take Air India flights from November 1 to 19’: Khalistani separatist Pannun issues threat to fliers

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    552.75
    11:59 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    4.05 (0.74%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    246.90
    11:59 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.44%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    129.50
    11:58 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.9 (-2.19%)

    Tata Steel share price

    154.95
    11:59 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.35 (-0.23%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,708.65
    11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    20.65 (1.22%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,858.15
    11:53 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    0.95 (0.05%)

    JM Financial share price

    158.45
    11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -0.25 (-0.16%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    229.05
    11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -2.95 (-1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Tata Consumer share price

    1,007.00
    11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -87.65 (-8.01%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    338.20
    11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -27.15 (-7.43%)

    Jindal Stainless share price

    698.75
    11:53 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -44.05 (-5.93%)

    Aether Industries share price

    870.90
    11:48 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    -54.7 (-5.91%)
    More from Top Losers

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,194.15
    11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    106.2 (9.76%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,286.95
    11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    97.3 (8.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    4,997.95
    11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    292.45 (6.22%)

    Tata Investment Corporation share price

    7,219.85
    11:54 AM | 21 OCT 2024
    405.25 (5.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,425.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,431.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,583.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,435.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.