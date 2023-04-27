Khalistani separatists not aligned with core beliefs of Sikh faith: Key takeaways of new UK report2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:12 AM IST
The report has brought attention to the actions of certain groups and individuals that are contributing to the spread of sectarianism, promoting anti-Muslim sentiments and justifying discriminatory and misogynistic conduct.
Concerns have been raised over the division and intimidation of Sikh communities in Britain by fringe Khalistani elements. In a report titled ‘The Bloom Review’, Colin Bloom, an independent faith engagement adviser appointed by the UK government, has pointed to the power struggle within some areas of British Sikh communities over representation at official levels and recognition as the preeminent Sikh body in the UK.
