Concerns have been raised over the division and intimidation of Sikh communities in Britain by fringe Khalistani elements. In a report titled ‘The Bloom Review’, Colin Bloom, an independent faith engagement adviser appointed by the UK government, has pointed to the power struggle within some areas of British Sikh communities over representation at official levels and recognition as the preeminent Sikh body in the UK.

The report noted the division between some British Sikh communities caused by Sikh separatists, calling it “an extremist fringe ideology within the pro-Khalistan movement". The report also highlighted the activities of some individuals and organisations that are fuelling sectarianism, anti-Muslim sentiments and legitimising discriminatory and misogynistic behaviour.

Bloom noted that pro-Khalistani elements associated themselves with mainstream Sikh communities, but their methods are considered by most to be alien to the basic tenets of the Sikh faith. Respondents belonging to the British Sikh community have warned the government that not distinguishing extremist agendas of subversion from mainstream Sikh communities would result in the UK turning a “blind eye towards religious extremism."

During evidence gathering for the report, the reviewer found repeated cases of individuals being intimidated and threatened by Khalistani elements for openly standing against them. The difficulty in Sikhs speaking out against the radicals was also noted in the 2019 report for the Commission for Countering Extremism when some potential respondents reportedly refused to participate because they feared backlash and others chose anonymity.

The review aimed to identify ways to support faith organisations, promote acceptance and cooperation between faith groups, tackle harmful practices and promote values such as freedom of speech, democracy, the rule of law and equality. Additionally, the review aimed to improve the faith literacy of the Civil Service and ensure it fulfils its role under the Public Sector Equality Duty.

The report was released weeks after Sikh extremists pulled down the Indian national flag at the Indian High Commission in London amid the crackdown on now-arrested radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh and his supporters back in India. While the UK government didn't reveal the details of those arrested for trespass citing privacy laws, the Delhi Police named three Sikh extremists in the FIR as the principal suspects.

The report notes that the territorial claim by pro-Khalistani elements for a separate Sikh homeland does not include the part of the Punjab located in Pakistan. Bloom said the Sikh extremists, who form a tiny minority, attract disproportionate amounts of attention and stoke divisive sentiments in sectors of Sikh communities because some of these groups or individuals have sought to artificially inflate their influence and legitimise dubious positions or tactics by using the ‘Sikh’ label to lobby political bodies.

“Their intimidatory and subversive methods are considered by most to be alien to the basic tenets of the Sikh faith," Bloom said. The report also notes with concern the use of social media by Khalistani elements and their sympathisers to incite violence and hatred towards Muslims, Hindus and even other Sikhs who disagree with the minority extremist ideology.

