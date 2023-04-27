The report notes that the territorial claim by pro-Khalistani elements for a separate Sikh homeland does not include the part of the Punjab located in Pakistan. Bloom said the Sikh extremists, who form a tiny minority, attract disproportionate amounts of attention and stoke divisive sentiments in sectors of Sikh communities because some of these groups or individuals have sought to artificially inflate their influence and legitimise dubious positions or tactics by using the ‘Sikh’ label to lobby political bodies.