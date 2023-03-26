Khalistani supporters attack Indian journalist in Washington | Watch video3 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Indian journalist Lalit Jha said that he was hit on his left ear with two sticks by pro-Khalistan supporters in Washington.
Washington-based Indian journalist Lalit Jha was physically attacked and verbally abused by pro-Khalistan supporters in Washington while he was covering a pro-Khalistan protest outside the Indian Embassy on Saturday afternoon. He shared a video of the Khalistani supporters on his official Twitter handle.
