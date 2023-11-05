Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun threatens to blow up Air India flight, India asks Canada to enhance security
Indian officials have requested enhanced security for Air India flights following threats from the pro-Khalistan Sikhs for Justice group.
Indian officials have asked Canada to enhance security for Air India flights amid threats issued by the pro-Khalistan Sikhs for Justice group. Secessionist leader Gurpatwant Pannun urged people to avoid flying with the Indian carrier after November 19 as their 'lives may be in danger'. The missive – shared in Punjabi – also called for a ‘global blockade’ of the airline from Vancouver to London.