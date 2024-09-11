’Bold and pioneering’: Khalistani separatist Pannun supports Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Sikh community

  • Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark is firmly grounded in the factual history.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.(HT_PRINT)

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Wednesday endorsed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Sikh community in India amid political slugfest and called it ‘bold and pioneering’.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the co-founder of Sikhs for Justice outfit which has been banned in India, said that the Congress leader's remark is firmly grounded in the factual history.

Also Read | On Rahul’s ending reservation remarks, Amit Shah says, ‘Neither anyone can..’

“Rahul’s statement on ‘existential threat to Sikhs in India’ is not only bold and pioneering but is also firmly grounded in the factual history of what Sikhs have been facing under successive regimes in India since 1947 and also corroborates SFJ’s stance on the justification for Punjab Independence Referendum to establish Sikh homeland Khalistan,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's statement.

On Monday, asking one of the Sikh attendees to give his name while addressing a gathering of Indian Americans, the Congress leader, who is on a four-day visit to the US, said, “The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions.”

Also Read | Indian democracy under attack for 10 yrs; now fighting back: Rahul Gandhi in US

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Gandhi has drawn support from Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

With this, Gandhi has further added a new friend in his list of anti-India friends, claimed the BJP leader while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Also Read | Indian democracy under attack for 10 yrs; now fighting back: Rahul Gandhi in US

Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that happened during the Congress' rule, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "If there has been one time in our history when as a community we have felt anxiety, a sense of insecurity and existential threat, it has been the times when Rahul Gandhi's family has been in the seats of power."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also hit-out at Rahul Gandhi and said that the kind of misleading, baseless and factless things that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is saying during his foreign tour are extremely shameful and hurt the dignity of India.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia’Bold and pioneering’: Khalistani separatist Pannun supports Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Sikh community

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    285.25
    03:57 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -10.4 (-3.52%)

    Tata Motors

    976.00
    03:55 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -59.45 (-5.74%)

    Tata Steel

    148.15
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.87%)

    Bharat Electronics

    288.05
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    2.25 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    R R Kabel

    1,714.05
    03:52 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    141.7 (9.01%)

    Apar Industries

    9,955.10
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    662.95 (7.13%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,613.35
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    130.95 (5.28%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,104.70
    03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    55.4 (5.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue