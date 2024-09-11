’Bold and pioneering’: Khalistani separatist Pannun supports Rahul Gandhi’s remark on Sikh community

Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Wednesday endorsed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Sikh community in India amid political slugfest and called it ‘bold and pioneering’.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the co-founder of Sikhs for Justice outfit which has been banned in India, said that the Congress leader's remark is firmly grounded in the factual history.

“Rahul’s statement on ‘existential threat to Sikhs in India’ is not only bold and pioneering but is also firmly grounded in the factual history of what Sikhs have been facing under successive regimes in India since 1947 and also corroborates SFJ’s stance on the justification for Punjab Independence Referendum to establish Sikh homeland Khalistan,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's statement.

On Monday, asking one of the Sikh attendees to give his name while addressing a gathering of Indian Americans, the Congress leader, who is on a four-day visit to the US, said, “The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to a gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions.”

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Gandhi has drawn support from Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

With this, Gandhi has further added a new friend in his list of anti-India friends, claimed the BJP leader while addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that happened during the Congress' rule, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, "If there has been one time in our history when as a community we have felt anxiety, a sense of insecurity and existential threat, it has been the times when Rahul Gandhi's family has been in the seats of power."