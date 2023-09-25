Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's devious plan to split India exposed by NIA. Details here2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 09:49 PM IST
NIA shares details of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun; confiscates his properties in Punjab and Chandigarh.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has shared details about Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun in its dossier. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun "wants to create many countries by dividing India." The NIA document says Pannun has challenged the unity and integrity of India through his audio messages. Pannun wants a separate country for Punjabis named Khalistan, a country for Muslims named 'Democratic Republic of Urdustan', and a nation for the people of Kashmir.