The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has shared details about Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun in its dossier. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun "wants to create many countries by dividing India." The NIA document says Pannun has challenged the unity and integrity of India through his audio messages. Pannun wants a separate country for Punjabis named Khalistan, a country for Muslims named 'Democratic Republic of Urdustan', and a nation for the people of Kashmir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sikhs for Justice was declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ by the Government of India on July 10, 2019. Pannu, who was declared a ‘designated individual terrorist’ by the Government of India on July 1, 2020, has been actively exhorting Punjab-based gangsters and youth over social media to fight for the cause of the independent state of Khalistan, challenging the sovereignty, integrity and security of the country, NIA investigations have shown. In recent days, Pannu has been in the news for issuing blatant threats to senior Indian diplomats and government functionaries in public forums. He had also threatened Canadian Hindus for a few days, asking them to leave Canada and claiming that they had adopted a ‘jingoistic approach’ by siding with India.

Earlier, tightening its noose around Canada-based designated individual terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday confiscated the house and land of the self-styled General Counsel of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit in Amritsar (Punjab) and Chandigarh Union Territory. The properties confiscated include 46 kanal agricultural land situated in Khankot village in Amritsar and 1/4th share of House Number 2033 in Sector 15/C, Chandigarh, said the NIA.

These properties were earlier attached following orders passed by the government in two different cases.

The properties have now been confiscated on the court’s orders under section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967, in case RC-19/2020/NIA/DLI dated 5th April 2020, registered under sections 120-B, 124-A, 153-A 153-B and 17, 18 and 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, said the agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is the first time that properties of an absconding accused of NIA have been confiscated under section 33(5) of UA(P)A. The case was originally registered on October 19, 2018, under sections 124A, 153-A, 153-B and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at Sultanwind Police Station in Amritsar (City) and later transferred to the NIA. A total of 10 accused, including Pannun, have so far been charge-sheeted in the case.

The action, which comes as a big boost to the country’s crackdown on the terror and secessionist network being operated from various countries, including Canada, followed confiscation orders passed by the NIA Special Court, SAS Nagar, Mohali. Pannun has been on NIA’s radar since 2019 when the anti-terror agency registered its first case against the terrorist, who has been playing a major role in promoting and commissioning terror acts and activities, and spreading fear and terror in Punjab and elsewhere in the country through his threats and intimidation tactics.

Non-bailable warrants of arrest were issued against Pannun by the NIA Special Court on February 3, 2021, and he was declared a ‘Proclaimed Offender (PO)' on November 29 last year. NIA investigations have revealed that Pannu’s organisation, Sikhs for Justice, was misusing cyberspace to radicalise gullible youth and to instigate them to undertake terrorist crimes and activities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It further emerged during the NIA investigations that Pannu was the main handler and controller of the SFJ.

