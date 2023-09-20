Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing row: ‘Avoid going to J-K’, Canada updates travel advisory after India expels top diplomat1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 07:08 AM IST
India-Canada News: The expulsion of senior diplomats by India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar worsened bilateral ties between the two nations. The Canadian government even issued a travel advisory, asking its citizens to ‘exercise a high degree of caution’.