Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a killer, not a religious head, says Indian Intel

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was a killer, not a religious head, says Indian Intel3 min read 23 Sep 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Canadian intelligence continues to portray Hardeep Singh Nijjar, accused of being a Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist, as an innocent religious leader, despite a dossier from Indian intelligence agencies detailing his involvement in terrorism
Ottawa is yet to provide credible evidence that India was behind the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, but Canadian intelligence continues to push the narrative of him being the innocent and religious-minded head of Guru Nanak Gurudwara in Surrey, Canada.