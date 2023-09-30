Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar Killing: Foreign Minister Jaishankar says ready to look at any information shared by Canada
India is ready to look at any information shared by Canada on allegations of the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
India is ready to look at any information shared by the Canadian government regarding its allegations about the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message