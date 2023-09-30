comScore
Business News/ News / India/  Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar Killing: Foreign Minister Jaishankar says ready to look at any information shared by Canada
Khalistani Terrorist Nijjar Killing: Foreign Minister Jaishankar says ready to look at any information shared by Canada

India is ready to look at any information shared by Canada on allegations of the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses a gathering at the Hudson Institute, in Washington, D.C. on Friday. (ANI)Premium
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses a gathering at the Hudson Institute, in Washington, D.C. on Friday. (ANI)

India is ready to look at any information shared by the Canadian government regarding its allegations about the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday. 

He was asked if the issue of Canadian allegations was raised during the meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NSA Jake Sullivan. “I have already answered it," the minister replied. 

“We've always said that look if there is information let us know. I want to make one thing very clear. It's not that our doors are shut to looking at something," Jaishankar added. 

The remarks came after Canada's "credible allegations" of the Indian government's involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, India refuted the accusations and expelled the top Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move. 

It is pertinent to note that Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Speaking about India's decision to suspend its visa services in Canada, Jaishankar said, “This was done because of continuous violence and threats against the Indian diplomats and missions in Canada."

“Right now there is such an environment where there is a kind of pressure on our Embassies, our High Commissioners, and our Consulates. Violence is being propagated against them...How can they carry out the work of visa in such an environment?... This is a matter of law and order," he added. 

“Under the Vienna Convention, it is the responsibility of every country to provide security to its embassy and those working in the embassy. Don't make it bilateral. This environment is not in India...Social media postings, protests, and threats are happening in Canada. They (the Canadian government) should take action there," Jaishankar said. 

He also asserted that there was a climate of violence and an atmosphere of intimidation against Indian diplomats in Canada

“Because there is freedom of speech, to make threats and intimidate diplomats, I don't think that's acceptable."

 

(With ANI inputs)

Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST
