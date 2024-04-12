Active Stocks
Khalistani terrorist Prabhpreet Singh nabbed at Delhi airport by Punjab Police

Prabhpreet Singh, a Khalistan Zindabad Force operative, was arrested by Punjab Police at Delhi's airport. He is accused of recruiting and funding a terrorist module in Germany.

Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav in his social media post also informed that the Punjab Police is looking to disentomb all operations of the Khalistan Zindabad Force.
Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav in his social media post also informed that the Punjab Police is looking to disentomb all operations of the Khalistan Zindabad Force. (REUTERS)

Khalistan Zindabad Force operative Prabhpreet Singh has been arrested by the Punjab Police from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Khalistan Zindabad Force is a banned terrorist outfit. Prabhpreet Singh is accused of recruiting and funding a terrorist module in Germany. 

Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell arrested the banned Khalistan separatist organisation's operative. 

"In a major breakthrough SSOC, #Amritsar arrests Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) operative Prabhpreet Singh Germany from #Delhi International Airport. He was running terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module from #Germany," Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

Yadav in his social media post also informed that the Punjab Police is looking to disentomb all operations of the Khalistan Zindabad Force

How did Punjab Police capture the Khalistani terrorist?

According to official document, in 2020, Punjab Police's special op[eration cell has received confidential information on KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura. It said that Bhura has devised a plan to kill high -profile targets in Punjab. The information further mentioned that Bhura has distributed weapons among his India-based associates to carry out the task. 

Punjab Police thwarted any attack by arresting four Khalistan Zindabad Force operatives, and recovering arms and ammunitions from them. 

Prabhpreet Singh was detained by immigrations officials ion the Delhi airport, in lieu of a Look Out Circular. 

What did the Khalistani operatives reveal?

These arrested operatives had revealed during investigation that they were working on directions of Khalistani terrorist Bhura and his close aide Prabhpreet Singh. 

The operatives also informed that the terrorist duo were planning to hit ‘high-profile’ targets in Punjab

The operatives revealed Prabhpreet Singh was living in Germany. Following this Punjab Police got a Look Out Circular issued against the Khalistani terrorist through the Bureau of Immigration, New Delhi to ensure his arrest.

According to Punjab Police officials, Khalistani terrorist Prabhpreet Singh had gone to Poland on a valid visa in 2017, and crossed over to Germany by road in 2020.

Published: 12 Apr 2024, 09:17 PM IST
