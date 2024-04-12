Khalistani terrorist Prabhpreet Singh nabbed at Delhi airport by Punjab Police
Prabhpreet Singh, a Khalistan Zindabad Force operative, was arrested by Punjab Police at Delhi's airport. He is accused of recruiting and funding a terrorist module in Germany.
Khalistan Zindabad Force operative Prabhpreet Singh has been arrested by the Punjab Police from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Khalistan Zindabad Force is a banned terrorist outfit. Prabhpreet Singh is accused of recruiting and funding a terrorist module in Germany.