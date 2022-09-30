Kharge is 'Bhishma Pitamah', but I won't...: Shashi Tharoor on Congress polls

He ruled out withdrawing from the Congress president's election after the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination papers
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the AICC headquarters. The Thiruvananthapuram MP submitted his papers to the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at the AICC headquarters.
He ruled out withdrawing from the Congress president's election after the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge filed his nomination papers for the party's top post.
"He is Bhishma Pitamah of Congress, no disrespect to him. I will represent my ideas," he said on his contest with Mallikarjun Kharge.
The Congress leader issued his 'manifesto' and said that his nomination papers reflect the wide support as he got signatures of Congress workers from a dozen states.
He said that the election about young people of India and future of country' after filing nomination for AICC president poll.
"Congress should be party for change, we hope to strengthen party and take country forward," he said after filing nomination for the post of Congress president.
Tharoor said that he has a 'vision' for Congress and will be sending vision document to over 9,000 delegates and seek their support.
He further added that he is convinced of Congress' commitment towards ensuring that AICC chief election takes place in free and fair manner.
Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor said he is aware talk of an 'official candidate' in some quarters but he has been told by the Gandhi family repeatedly that they are "neither directly nor indirectly" backing anyone.
“Gandhi family is and remains foundational pillar of Congress, our moral conscience, ultimate guiding spirit," he said.
Earlier in the morning, Tharoor visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing his nomination papers for the party's presidential poll.
Jharkhand Congress leader KN Tripathi also said that he will file his nomination at 1 pm today.
The grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. The polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.
