‘Kharge ji ki umar dekhte huye…': PM Modi taunts Congress MP, suggests he can keep raising slogans while sitting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taunted Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge during his reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address as the Opposition launched sloganeering as he started his speech. As Opposition MPs kept shouting slogans and disrupting his speech, PM Modi suggested that Mallikarjun Kharge sit down and raise slogans from his seat, given his age.

PM Modi said, “Meri ek prarthana hai, adarniye Kharge ji ki umar dekhte huye, wo baith kar bhi naare bol sakte hain toh accha hoga, taaki unko kasht na ho' Peeche naujawan bahot log hain, toh Kharge ji ko baithke bhi naare bolne ki anumati de dijiye [I have one request. Considering Kharge ji’s age, it would be better if he could raise slogans while seated, so that he does not face any discomfort. There are many young people standing behind him, so please allow Kharge ji to chant slogans even while sitting].”

The Opposition also staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha as the prime minister continued his address. Attacking the Opposition, PM Modi said that the level of discussion from the Opposition side should have been a “little higher.”

He said, “I heard the discussion, I felt that the level of discussion should have been a little higher, especially from that side [Opposition side]. They have been part of the government for years. The level of discussion from that side should have been a little higher. But they lost even this opportunity.”

Mallikarjun Kharge reacts After walking out of the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that LoK Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has not been “allowed” to speak for the past four days when he wished to raise some issues.

Kharge said that all Opposition members had agreed to cooperate and let the House function if the Leader of the Opposition was allowed to speak. However, since he was not given the chance, they made every effort to raise the issue, both in the morning and during Zero Hour.

“For the last 4 days, we have been seeing that our Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is not being allowed to speak in the House…We, all the opposition party members, had decided that if they allowed the Leader of the Opposition to speak, we would let the House function and participate in the discussion. But they didn't let him speak. We tried our best, we tried in the morning and also during Zero Hour. When the Prime Minister came, we also appealed to him... Whatever we were doing, we were doing it according to the rules and not creating a ruckus... But they have decided not to let either of the Leaders of the Opposition speak, in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha,” he said.