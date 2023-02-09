Kharge ji should see work done in Kalaburagi: PM Modi replies to Mallikarjun Kharge
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Kharge while replying to Motion of Thanks to the President in Rajya Sabha
While replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi attacked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and said that he should see the work done in Kalaburagi where so many Jan Dhan accounts have been opened.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×