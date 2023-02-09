While replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President in Rajya Sabha, PM Modi attacked Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and said that he should see the work done in Kalaburagi where so many Jan Dhan accounts have been opened.

“Kharge Ji complains that I visit Kalaburagi. He should see the work done there. 1.70 cr Jan Dhan bank a/c have opened in Karnataka incl over 8 lakh accounts in Kalaburagi. So many people getting empowered, while someone's account getting closed, I can understand the pain," PM Modi said.

Kalaburagi is a city in Karnataka and the hometown of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Earlier, while replying to the President's address, Kharge sharply attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Adani issue and called him "Mauni Baba" for being silent on the issue.

"I want to ask the PM why you are so quiet. You scare off every other person why are you not scaring industrialists?" Kharge asked.

"The people who spread hatred, if the PM raises an eye on them, they will sit down thinking I will not get a ticket this time. But today he has chosen to remain quiet. He has become a Mauni Baba," he added.

In response to Kharge's remark, Rajya Sabha Speaker Jagdeep Dhankar said that such a remark "does not suit his stature".

"It does not suit your stature. Frankly speaking, there are certain positions for which we have to have great regard. It was in this house on Dec 8, I said the leader of the house, LoP, and two former PMs will speak, I will look to the rule book later. Why? These positions have an August stand," Vice President said.

Other senior leaders of the BJP also attacked Congress President over his remarks against President. Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said "They are talking on foreign reports (Hindenburg Report), this is the way of Congress. I clearly say that their own leaders who do not do anything without asking them, just see the wealth of their leaders in 2014. how much is it today."