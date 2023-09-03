Hours after the Centre formed an eight-member high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding elections, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday declined to be a part of it and called it ‘a total eyewash’.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chowdhury said he had come to know that he had been appointed a member of the high-level committee on simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas, according to PTI reports.

"I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash," the letter read.

"Moreover, the sudden attempt to thrust a constitutionally suspect, pragmatically non-feasible and logistically unimplementable idea on the nation, months before the general elections, raises serious concerns about ulterior motives of the government," he said.

Further, he lamented the exclusion of the Congress President and the current Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from the committee, as per PTI reports.

“This is a deliberate insult to the system of Parliamentary democracy. In these circumstances, I have no option but to decline your invitation," the Congress leader said in the letter.

The Law Ministry on Saturday issued a notification on the ‘One Nation One Election’ committee which will examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, and any other laws and rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections.

It will also examine and recommend if the amendments to the Constitution would require ratification by the States. The committee will also analyze and recommend possible solutions to scenarios such as a hung House, adoption of the no-confidence motion, defection, or any other event in case of simultaneous elections.

The committee will hear and entertain all persons, representations, and communications which in its opinion can facilitate its work and enable it to finalise its recommendations.

The committee has former President of India Ram Nath Kovind as chairman and seven other members which include Home Minister Amit Shah, Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Ghulam Nabi Azad, NK Singh, Subhash C. Kashyap, Harish Salve and Sanjay Kothari.

The panel, which will commence functioning immediately and make recommendations at the earliest, will also have former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve, and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari as members.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will attend the meetings of the committee as a special invitee, while Legal Affairs Secretary Niten Chandra will be secretary to the panel.

(With PTI inputs)