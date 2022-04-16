In the wake of the communal violence in some parts of the country, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Friday said that a divided nation will never rule the world and asked to replace fear with faith. This comes at a time when the Bhopal police is on high alert for the Hanuman Jayanti processions on Saturday and will monitor it with drones in order to ensure a peaceful celebration, according to news agency ANI report.

