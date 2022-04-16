This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Khargone violence: Bhopal police is on high alert for the Hanuman Jayanti processions on Saturday and will monitor it with drones in order to ensure a peaceful celebration
In the wake of the communal violence in some parts of the country, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid on Friday said that a divided nation will never rule the world and asked to replace fear with faith. This comes at a time when the Bhopal police is on high alert for the Hanuman Jayanti processions on Saturday and will monitor it with drones in order to ensure a peaceful celebration, according to news agency ANI report.
Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, the Congress leader Salman Khurshid said, "muslims, as always will lay down their lives for the nation. But are hurt when their children are attacked in pointless hate. When the State chooses to by-pass rule of law and destroy homes and lives what respect is left for patriotism?"
Khurshid was referring to the demolition of houses of some people involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession a day after communal clashes erupted in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone.
He further said that the governments and non-State actors who attack Muslim citizens for self-promotion must realise they attack the noble dream of Hindu-Muslim unity, the corner stone of our Republic and bonds of social harmony.
Additionally, the Commissioner of Police, Makrand Deoskar on Friday told ANI that apart from the drones, the police department has deployed a large police force to keep a watch on the procession.
Several incidents of stone-pelting were reported in some states on Sunday during a Ram Navami procession. The district administration and police demolished illegal buildings of miscreants involved in the attack on a Ram Navami procession. The authorities ran the bulldozer over about 45 houses and shops. Around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday assured the victims of Khargone violence of rebuilding their houses.
"Shouldn't bulldozers be used against those who trouble the poor? The houses of the poor were burnt in Khargone. They should not worry as 'Mama' will build their houses. We will recover from those who burnt their houses," said Chouhan. Earlier, the MP chief minister had termed the Khargone violence 'unfortunate'.
