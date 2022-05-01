This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sumer Singh Mujalda, Additional District Magistrate, Khargone said, ‘Eid prayers to be offered at home. Also, no event on Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti will be allowed to organize in the district’
In a bid to avoid any untoward incident in the coming festivals, a complete curfew will be imposed in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on May 2 and May 3, according to news agency ANI report.
This development comes in the wake of the city witnessing violence following a stone-pelting incident during a Ram-Navami procession on April 10. The Additional District Magistrate further informed that relaxation will be given on May 1 between 8 am to 5 pm.
"Orders have been passed that shops will remain open and students going for exams will be given a pass. However, decisions can be altered if conditions demand," said ADM.
In the violence that erupted on April 10, several people, including police personnel, were injured when groups of people pelted stones at each other during the procession. The stone-pelting started at the beginning of the procession leaving around four persons injured, including a police inspector.
Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday notified rules under the Public and Private Property Recovery Act for functioning and jurisdictional details of the claim tribunal set up in connection with the Ram Navami violence that took place in Khargone city earlier this month, officials said.
The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had formed a two-member tribunal, headed by retired district judge Dr Shivkumar Mishra and having retired state government secretary Prabhat Parashar as member, to recover damages from those involved in violence during Ram Navami celebrations on April 10 in Khargone.
As per the gazette notification of rules under the 'Madhya Pradesh Lok Evam Niji Sampatti ko Nuksan Ki Vasuli Adhiniyam', the claim for compensation will not abate in case of death of party concerned at any stage of the proceedings and shall be recoverable from his property.
