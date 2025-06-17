Kharif acreage picks up, touches 8.93 million hectares

Sowing of kharif crops has picked up pace, with the total sown area reaching 8.93 million hectares as of 13 June, 148,000 hectares more than the year-ago period.

The increase in cultivated area is largely driven by higher acreage of rice, pulses, and oilseeds, according to the latest data released by the agriculture ministry.

Paddy, the most important kharif crop, was sown across 453,000 hectares, an increase of over 13%. Pulses and oilseeds saw 18% and 36.6% year-on-year increase in area, respectively, on hopes of an above-normal monsoon, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Among pulses, moong and urad saw their acreage increase, while that for arhar declined.

Meanwhile, higher oilseed areas and output are expected to reduce the country’s dependence on edible oil imports. Currently, around 60% of the country’s annual consumption of edible oil, of around 26 million tonnes, is met through imports of palm, soybean, and sunflower oils.

The kharif season, also known as the monsoon season, typically runs from the last week of May to September. Kharif crops account for around 60% of India’s total crop production, and all—paddy, maize, soybean, tur, and cotton —are heavily reliant on monsoon rainfall.

Although the kharif season has just started, the increase in area clearly shows that farmers are bullish on monsoon prospects. The increase in area also dispels fears of a spurt in food inflation.

The Centre has just concluded a massive outreach campaign, "Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan", a countrywide initiative that ran from 29 May to 12 June across all states and Union territories, aimed at equipping farmers with information, tools, and technology for the kharif sowing season.

Banking on the IMD forecast of 105% of the long-period average rainfall, the government has set a record food grain production target of 354.64 mt for 2025-26, up 3.8% from 341.55 mt in 2024-25.

Paddy output is projected to rise to 147.35 mt from 136.30 mt, while wheat production is estimated at 117.40 mt, up from 115 mt. Maize output is expected to rise to 42.68 mt from 40 mt.