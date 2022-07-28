Kharif acreage rises marginally as monsoon picks pace: Report

Kharif acreage rises marginally as monsoon picks pace: Report2 min read . 04:36 PM IST
- As on 15 July, the total area sown under kharif crops has been 59.21 million hectare against 59.13 million hectare during the same period last year.
Bengaluru: India's kharif acreage has increased marginally so far this year with adequate progress of the southwest monsoon, India Ratings and Research said in a note on Thursday.
Bengaluru: India's kharif acreage has increased marginally so far this year with adequate progress of the southwest monsoon, India Ratings and Research said in a note on Thursday.
The agency said India's agriculture resilience, particularly towards deficient rainfall, has increased over the years with more areas being brought under irrigation.
The agency said India's agriculture resilience, particularly towards deficient rainfall, has increased over the years with more areas being brought under irrigation.
“As on 15 July 2022, the total area sown under kharif crops has been 59.21 million hectare (mha) against 59.13 mha during the same period last year. However, there are significant variations across crops. While the area sown under oilseeds shows an increase of 0.92mha, pulses 0.60mha, and coarse cereals 0.69mha, the area under rice shows a decline of 2.7mha. The highest decline in the area sown under rice has been recorded in Uttar Pradesh (0.831mha), followed by Odisha (0.361mha) and Chhattisgarh (0.331mha)," said the India Ratings note.
“As on 15 July 2022, the total area sown under kharif crops has been 59.21 million hectare (mha) against 59.13 mha during the same period last year. However, there are significant variations across crops. While the area sown under oilseeds shows an increase of 0.92mha, pulses 0.60mha, and coarse cereals 0.69mha, the area under rice shows a decline of 2.7mha. The highest decline in the area sown under rice has been recorded in Uttar Pradesh (0.831mha), followed by Odisha (0.361mha) and Chhattisgarh (0.331mha)," said the India Ratings note.
Monsoon rainfall, after witnessing deficiency in June 2022, has picked up in July. “Since July is a crucial month for sowing, the area sown under various crops can undergo a significant change from what has been reported till 15 July 2022," it said.
Monsoon rainfall, after witnessing deficiency in June 2022, has picked up in July. “Since July is a crucial month for sowing, the area sown under various crops can undergo a significant change from what has been reported till 15 July 2022," it said.
India’s food grain output touched a record high of 315 million tonnes (MT) in FY22, according to the third advance estimate.
India’s food grain output touched a record high of 315 million tonnes (MT) in FY22, according to the third advance estimate.
India Ratings also said that as per the latest available data, which is for FY19, the area under irrigation at the all-India level has reached 52.03% compared with 40.1% in FY97.
India Ratings also said that as per the latest available data, which is for FY19, the area under irrigation at the all-India level has reached 52.03% compared with 40.1% in FY97.
As a result, the correlation between the kharif food grain output and monsoon rains (June-September) came down to 0.24 for FY14-FY21 from 0.53 and 0.64 during FY97-FY04 and FY05-FY13, respectively, said India Ratings.
As a result, the correlation between the kharif food grain output and monsoon rains (June-September) came down to 0.24 for FY14-FY21 from 0.53 and 0.64 during FY97-FY04 and FY05-FY13, respectively, said India Ratings.
“However, the ability to absorb rainfall shock varies across states and is linked to the overall area under irrigation. A glance at the region-wise correlation for FY14-FY21 suggests east and north east and south peninsular India are more vulnerable to monsoon rains than the other regions, both in terms of area sown and output. In terms of food grain output, the most vulnerable areas are east and north east," it said.
“However, the ability to absorb rainfall shock varies across states and is linked to the overall area under irrigation. A glance at the region-wise correlation for FY14-FY21 suggests east and north east and south peninsular India are more vulnerable to monsoon rains than the other regions, both in terms of area sown and output. In terms of food grain output, the most vulnerable areas are east and north east," it said.
Incidentally, central India, which was highly vulnerable during FY97-FY04, has become less susceptible to monsoon rainfall in the subsequent years.
Incidentally, central India, which was highly vulnerable during FY97-FY04, has become less susceptible to monsoon rainfall in the subsequent years.