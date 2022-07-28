Kharif acreage rises marginally as monsoon picks pace: Report

“As on 15 July 2022, the total area sown under kharif crops has been 59.21 million hectare (mha) against 59.13 mha during the same period last year. However, there are significant variations across crops. While the area sown under oilseeds shows an increase of 0.92mha, pulses 0.60mha, and coarse cereals 0.69mha, the area under rice shows a decline of 2.7mha. The highest decline in the area sown under rice has been recorded in Uttar Pradesh (0.831mha), followed by Odisha (0.361mha) and Chhattisgarh (0.331mha)," said the India Ratings note.

