Kharif crops sell at lower than govt promised MSP

Freshly harvested crops like cotton and soybean are currently selling at less than support prices in some states. For instance, cotton is selling at rates between ₹3,900 and ₹4,700 per quintal in Gujarat compared to the promised MSP of ₹5,515 per quintal. Similarly, soybean which has started arriving in mandis in Madhya Pradesh is selling at around ₹3500 per quintal, lower than the announced MSP of ₹3,880 per quintal.