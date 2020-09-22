Kharif food production estimated at a record 145 million tonnes

New Delhi: Buoyed by ample rains, production of Kharif foodgrains is likely to touch a record 144.5 million tonnes, according to the first advance estimate of crop production released by the agriculture ministry on Tuesday. The estimated production is marginally higher than the 143.4 million tonnes produced during the Kharif season of 2019-20.

The increase in foodgrain production is largely due to higher estimated production of pulses at 9.3 million tonnes, compared to 7.7 million tonnes last year, an increase of over 20% year-on-year. Production of coarse grains is estimated to drop by 2.7% to 32.8 million tonnes. Production of rice, the main kharif crop is estimated at 102.4 million tonnes, marginally higher than last year.

Among non-food crops, production of different oilseeds is estimated at 25.7 million tonnes, an increase of 15% year-on-year. While production of soybean is estimated to increase 21% to 13.6 million tonnes, production of groundnuts is likely at 9.5 million tonnes, an increase of 14.5%.

Among other Kharif crops, sugarcane production is estimated to increase by 12% to 400 million tonnes while cotton production is likely at 37.1 million bales (one bale equals 170 kgs), a 4.5% increase year-on-year.

Due to above average rains production of most crops are expected to be higher than normal or five-year-averages, the agriculture ministry said in a statement. The June to September monsoon season has so far seen a surplus of 8% compared to 50-year-averages.

Freshly harvested Kharif crops have already started arriving in wholesale markets, and market arrivals will peak during October. However, crops like cotton, soybean and maize are selling at lower than government announced minimum support prices (MSP) in states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab.

A slide in crop prices could intensify farm protests which have so far been limited to states like Punjab and Haryana. Farmers are demanding a repeal of news laws which seeks to liberalise agriculture markets by allowing barrier free participation of private players.

