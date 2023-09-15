Paddy lifts kharif acreage above 2022 level; pulses, oilseeds fall2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 11:04 PM IST
NEW DELHI : Kharif sowing exceeded the levels of last year led by a surge in paddy while pulses and oilseeds fell, at a time the erratic south-west monsoon has cast a shadow over this year’s sowing and harvest. According to data released by the agriculture ministry on Friday, total kharif planting until 15 September was up 3.6% from the previous year to touch 109.5 million hectares (mh). Paddy cultivation jumped 10.8% from last year to 40.9 mh, while pulses fell 6.6% to 12.1 mh, including a 2.6% dip in tur (pigeon pea or arhar) and a 0.7% decrease in urad (black gram) to 4.3 mh and 3.2 mh, respectively.