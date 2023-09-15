Paddy lifts kharif acreage above 2022 level; pulses, oilseeds fall

Kharif sowing in India has exceeded last year's levels, with paddy cultivation up 10.8% and pulses falling 6.6%. The erratic monsoon has affected sowing.

NEW DELHI :Kharif sowing exceeded the levels of last year led by a surge in paddy while pulses and oilseeds fell, at a time the erratic south-west monsoon has cast a shadow over this year's sowing and harvest. According to data released by the agriculture ministry on Friday, total kharif planting until 15 September was up 3.6% from the previous year to touch 109.5 million hectares (mh). Paddy cultivation jumped 10.8% from last year to 40.9 mh, while pulses fell 6.6% to 12.1 mh, including a 2.6% dip in tur (pigeon pea or arhar) and a 0.7% decrease in urad (black gram) to 4.3 mh and 3.2 mh, respectively.

Area under oilseed cultivation fell as well, down by 2.1% to 19.2 mh.

While the sowing of groundnut declined by 1.5% to 4.3 mh, sunflower crop plantations fell by 1.3% to 700,000 hectares.

However, farmers have accelerated the sowing of soybean, a major kharif crop, covering 12.6 mh, up 1.3% from last year.

Sowing of coarse cereals was up 1.6%. Maize sowing rose 2.5% to 8.4 mh, while bajra increased slightly to 7.1 mh. However, sowing of jowar and ragi fell 1.5% to 1.4 mh and 0.5% to 885,000 hectares, respectively.

Similarly, cotton crop plantation fell 4.1% to 12.3 mh. In the case of sugarcane, sowing went up 4.3% to nearly 6 mh.

Though rainfall countrywide improved in the past week from August, the driest monsoon month in 122 years, it still lags 9% at 723.2 mm till 15 September since 1 June.

The June-September monsoon season drives a big chunk of India’s $3 trillion economy, bringing nearly 75% of the country’s annual rains, crucial for agriculture and for replenishing reservoirs and aquifers and meeting power demand. Over half of India’s arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture is among the biggest employment generators.

Good rain over the past week has improved levels in major reservoirs, now at 23% below the previous year's levels and 12% lower than the 10-year average.

As of Thursday, the gap has reduced by 3% from the past week.

In the week ended Wednesday, India recorded a precipitation of 49.5 mm, 16% above the long-period average. Higher water levels are critical for the agriculture sector, with farmers relying significantly on reservoirs for irrigation.

Data from the Central Water Commission (CWC) showed that water level in 150 reservoirs is currently at 117.699 billion cubic metres (bcm), or 66% of their overall capacity. Although there has been a slight uptick since last week, it pales in comparison with the same period last year and the 10-year average, when storage was at 153.086 bcm and 133.177 bcm, respectively.

“The storage in the 150 reservoirs is presently at 77% of the same period’s storage last year and 88% of the ten-year average," the CWC reported.