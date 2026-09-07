Kharif sowing gap narrows to 1.6%, but key crops lag

The kharif sowing season is closing the gap with last year’s pace, though key crops remain under pressure. Farmers planted 108.63 million hectares as of 4 September, only 1.6% below the same period last year, according to agriculture ministry data. This is nearly in line with the ministry’s normal benchmark of 110.45 million hectares.

The headline number masks sharper declines in rice, maize, soybean and cotton, which together form the backbone of India’s food and fibre supply. Rice acreage, at 42.18 million hectares, is down 3.7% from last year, raising concerns for government procurement and food-security programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, that feed 80 crore people.

Pulses have provided some relief, as acreage has risen 1.6% to 11.71 million hectares, led by gains in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Telangana. Coarse cereals and oilseeds have slipped marginally, while cotton and sugarcane are also trailing last year’s levels.

The uneven monsoon remains a risk. Rainfall is 13% below normal and patchy across regions, leaving crops at critical growth stages vulnerable. Analysts warn that while the overall acreage gap is small, the crop-specific shortfalls could weigh on foodgrain, edible oil and cotton supplies in the months ahead.

Karnataka, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Maharashtra led the decline in rice acreage. Assam and Odisha reported higher acreage, according to the ministry's statement.

“The 1.6% gap in overall kharif acreage by itself is not alarming, but the 3.7% decline in paddy acreage needs closer attention because of its implications for foodgrain availability and procurement. The increase in pulses acreage provides some comfort, but the final output will depend on rainfall during the remaining crop cycle,” said Binod Anand, agricultural economist and member of the Union government’s high-powered committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Uneven monsoon may hit yields In pulses, the increase was led by Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which more than offset declines in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Odisha.

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Acreage under Shri Anna and coarse cereals stood at 18.14 million hectares, down marginally from 18.25 million hectares a year earlier. The decline was mainly due to lower acreage in Karnataka and Maharashtra, as well as reductions in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Oilseed acreage declined marginally to 19.20 million hectares from 19.31 million hectares last year. Lower acreage under soybean and groundnut offset gains in crops such as sesamum and sunflower.

Cotton acreage was also marginally lower at 10.92 million hectares, compared with 10.99 million hectares a year earlier. Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab reported declines, while Telangana and Gujarat recorded higher acreage.

Sugarcane acreage at 5.85 million hectares was marginally below the 5.89 million hectares recorded a year ago, while jute and mesta acreage increased to 634,000 hectares from 624,000 hectares.

The narrowing sowing gap comes despite a below-normal monsoon season so far. India received 13% less rainfall than normal between 1 June and 4 September, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rainfall distribution has also been uneven across regions. IMD has forecast subdued rainfall activity over peninsular India in the week ahead, while several parts of central and eastern India are expected to receive rainfall.

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