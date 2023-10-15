Who is Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner Dino James?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 winner: Who is Dino James who beat Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma?
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 winner Dino James took home ₹20 lakh and a new car.
The suspense has finally lifted as rapper Dino James emerges victorious in the intense, three-month showdown of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Winning against a formidable line-up that included the likes of Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma, Dino James not only clinched the title but also walked away richer by ₹20 lakh and a brand-new car.