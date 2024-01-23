Kheda flogging incident: SC pulls up Gujarat police for publicly flogging 5 men in 2022, extends stay on contempt order
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the stay on the contempt of court proceedings against the four Gujarat police officials who were sentenced to 14 days of imprisonment by the Gujarat High Court in October last year for committing contempt of court for violating the apex court's guidelines about detaining and interrogating suspects.